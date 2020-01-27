ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
sport

Spordimaailm leinab, Shaquille O'Neal: kaotasin oma venna ja vennatütre ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Korvpall
Kobe Bryant tütre Giannaga 2009. aastal
Kobe Bryant tütre Giannaga 2009. aastal Autor/allikas: Reuters/Scanpix
Korvpall

Korvpallilegendi Kobe Bryanti ja tema tütre Gianna surm šokeeris pühapäeval kogu spordimaailma. Oma kaastunnet on avaldanud nii Bryanti endised võistkonnakaaslased kui paljud teised endised ja praegused tippsportlased.

"Minu valu kirjeldamiseks pole sõnu. Kaotasin oma venna ja vennatütre," kirjutas kaheksa hooaega Bryantiga koos Los Angeles Lakersis mänginud Shaquille O'Neal sotsiaalmeedias.

"Armastasin Kobet, ta oli mulle kui väike vend," lisas Michael Jordan. "Rääkisime tihti ja hakkan nendest vestlustest puudust tundma. Ta oli võitlejahingega, üks suurimaid, kes seda mängu iial mänginud. Ühtlasi oli ta suurepärane isa, kes armastas oma perekonda sügavalt."

 

Toimetaja: ERR Sport

kobe bryantshaquille o'neal
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Samal teemal

korvpalliuudised
27.01

Neli kaugviset tabanud Siim-Sander Vene tõusis Varese resultatiivseimaks

27.01

Tarmo Paju: Bryanti-suguseid iseloomustab metsik soov olla kogu aeg parim

27.01

Bryanti kopter sai uduse ilma tõttu startimiseks eriloa

27.01

Müürsepp meenutamas Bryantit: tema tööeetika on kõigile eeskujuks

27.01

Tennisistid jäävad Bryantit igatsema, Djokovic: ta oli suurepärane mentor

27.01

Kaksikduubli kirja saanud NBA draft'i avavalik jõudis esimese võiduni

27.01

Spordimaailm leinab, Shaquille O'Neal: kaotasin oma venna ja vennatütre

27.01

Korvpallilegend Kobe Bryant hukkus koos tütrega kopteriõnnetuses Uuendatud

26.01

FOTOD | Kobe Bryanti hiilgav karjäär läbi aastate

26.01

Kerr Kriisa ei suutnud Žalgirise duublit võidule viia

26.01

Kotsari koduülikool võttis suure võidu, Pehka kaotusmängus oma meeskonna parim

26.01

LeBron James kerkis kõigi aegade skoorijate edetabelis kolmandaks

25.01

Kalev/TLÜ andis liiga liidrile lahingu, aga kaotas napilt

25.01

Üleplatsimees Kristian Kullamäe andis Hispaanias liiga liidrile vägeva lahingu

25.01

Antetokounmpo vedas Milwaukee Bucksi Pariisis kaksikduubliga võidule

videod
sport.err.ee uudised
27.01

Henri Anier püüab lepingut Hollandis

27.01

Neli kaugviset tabanud Siim-Sander Vene tõusis Varese resultatiivseimaks

27.01

Risto Lepp: arvata oli, et koondisepausi järel on mõlema meeskonna mäng rabe

27.01

Tamla: Halepiga ei suuda keegi võidu joosta, Kontaveit peab mängima agressiivselt

27.01

Dramaatilise matši võitnud Kontaveit pääses esimest korda veerandfinaali Uuendatud

27.01

ETV spordisaade, 27. jaanuar

27.01

Dürr ja treener Heigl tunnistasid end kohtus "osaliselt süüdi" Uuendatud

27.01

HC Tallinn alistas ülipõnevas mängus Põlva Serviti

27.01

Vene kabes tulid Eesti meistriteks Arno Uutma ja Merilii Jalg

27.01

Tarmo Paju: Bryanti-suguseid iseloomustab metsik soov olla kogu aeg parim

27.01

Bryanti kopter sai uduse ilma tõttu startimiseks eriloa

27.01

ETV spordi lühiuudised 27. jaanuaril

27.01

Oliver Venno vedas Galatasaray Türgis kahe võiduni

27.01

Ajaloo edukaim veepallikoondis tuli sel sajandil esmakordselt Euroopa meistriks

27.01

Martin Laas World Touri debüüdist: äpardusi polnud, aga kiirus tahab harjumist

loetumad
27.01

Korvpallilegend Kobe Bryant hukkus koos tütrega kopteriõnnetuses Uuendatud

27.01

Dramaatilise matši võitnud Kontaveit pääses esimest korda veerandfinaali Uuendatud

27.01

Spordimaailm leinab, Shaquille O'Neal: kaotasin oma venna ja vennatütre

26.01

Kelly Sildaru võitis X-Mängudel kuldmedali ka pargisõidus

25.01

VIDEO | Vaata uuesti, kuidas võimsalt sõitnud Oja tõstis Eesti teiseks

27.01

Müürsepp meenutamas Bryantit: tema tööeetika on kõigile eeskujuks

27.01

Kontaveidi treener tögas enda väimeest Andy Murrayt

27.01

Bryanti kopter sai uduse ilma tõttu startimiseks eriloa

27.01

Väsinud Kyrgios andis Nadalile võimsa lahingu

27.01

Halep Kontaveidist: ta on tugev!

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: