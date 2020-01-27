Spordimaailm leinab, Shaquille O'Neal: kaotasin oma venna ja vennatütre

"Minu valu kirjeldamiseks pole sõnu. Kaotasin oma venna ja vennatütre," kirjutas kaheksa hooaega Bryantiga koos Los Angeles Lakersis mänginud Shaquille O'Neal sotsiaalmeedias.

"Armastasin Kobet, ta oli mulle kui väike vend," lisas Michael Jordan. "Rääkisime tihti ja hakkan nendest vestlustest puudust tundma. Ta oli võitlejahingega, üks suurimaid, kes seda mängu iial mänginud. Ühtlasi oli ta suurepärane isa, kes armastas oma perekonda sügavalt."

Michael Jordan on death of Kobe Bryant: "Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me." pic.twitter.com/r8JNMjfuRR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2020

There's no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can't, I just can't believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Neymar, who only learned about Kobe Bryant's passing at half-time tonight, dedicates his 2nd goal this evening to the great. (C+) pic.twitter.com/gw2XbGzSr8 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 26, 2020

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It's hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

My heart is broken for Kobe and his family. I'll never forget the battles but what I really admired was the father he was to his girls. Rest In Peace old friend with your angel Gianna ???? — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) January 26, 2020

Doc Rivers remembers Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/q6LcIA4ghT — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 26, 2020

Man I don't even know where to start???????? I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I'm so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!



RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant ???? #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020