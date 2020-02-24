ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
sport

Kobe Bryanti ärasaatmistseremooniale tuli tuhandeid fänne ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Korvpall
{{1582571700000 | amCalendar}}
NBA legendiga käis hüvasti jätmas kümned tuhandeid fänne ja mitmed spordistaare.
NBA legendiga käis hüvasti jätmas kümned tuhandeid fänne ja mitmed spordistaare. Autor/allikas: Reuters/Scanpix
Korvpall

Los Angeleses Staples Centeris toimus esmaspäeval, 24. veebruaril Kobe Bryanti ja tema 13-aastase tütre Gianna ärasaatmistseremoonia, mis kandis nime "Elu tähistamine: Kobe & Gianna Bryant".

Kobe ja Gianna hukkusid helikopteriõnnetuses ligi kuu aega tagasi, 26. jaanuaril koos kuue teise reisija ja piloodiga. NBA legendiga tuli hüvasti jätma kümned tuhandeid fänne ja mitmed spordistaare. Üritusel esines Kobe ühe lemmiklooga ka Beyonce.

 Vaata ärasaatmistseremoonia järele:

 

Toimetaja: Liisi Alamaa

kobe bryant
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Samal teemal

korvpalliuudised
24.02

Kobe Bryanti ärasaatmistseremooniale tuli tuhandeid fänne Uuendatud

24.02

Läti korvpallikoondis alistus EM-valiksarjas Bulgaariale teisel lisaajal

24.02

Vanessa Bryant kaebab hukkunud abikaasa kopteri operaatorfirma kohtusse

24.02

Kalev/Cramo pikalt oodatud mängumees tõmbas selga hoopis Riia VEF-i särgi

24.02

VIDEO | 84-aastane korvpallifänn võitis täpse golfilöögiga uue auto

24.02

Kotsar jätkas kaotusmängus resultatiivset seeriat

24.02

Hispaania korvpallikoondis kaotas EM-valiksarjas Poolale

24.02

Lakers alistas põnevusmängu järel Bostoni, Bucks tegi NBA ajalugu

23.02

Peatreener Toijala: kaotasime rünnakul rütmi ja see maksis kaitses kätte

23.02

Kristian Kullamäe: tuleb vastase kaitset tunnustada

23.02

Debüüdi teinud Kerr Kriisa: natuke seest sööb, võinuks võiduga lõpetada

23.02

Kristjan Kitsing: saali tulnud publik andis kõvasti juurde

23.02

Siim-Sander Vene: natukene jäi mõistusest või kogemusest puudu

23.02

Eestil tuli EM-valikmängus tunnistada Itaalia paremust

23.02

Täna "Spordipühapäevas": milliseks kujuneb Kalev/Cramo tulevik?

videod
sport.err.ee uudised
24.02

Inglismaal keelustati noortel peaga palli löömine

24.02

Noorte jalgpallikoondis teenis vabariigi sünnipäeval Šveitsis võidu

24.02

Kobe Bryanti ärasaatmistseremooniale tuli tuhandeid fänne Uuendatud

24.02

Rahvusvahelises kabes tulid Eesti meistriks Argo Unnuk ja Piret Viirma

24.02

Läti korvpallikoondis alistus EM-valiksarjas Bulgaariale teisel lisaajal

24.02

Vanessa Bryant kaebab hukkunud abikaasa kopteri operaatorfirma kohtusse

24.02

18-aastane ameeriklanna saatis Svitolina kohvreid pakkima

24.02

Itaalia kõrgliiga kohtumisi plaanitakse pidada suletud uste taga

24.02

Froome jäi UAE velotuuril peagrupist maha, etapivõit Ewanile

24.02

Selgus Kontaveidi teise ringi mänguaeg

24.02

Mäkinen presidendi vastuvõtul: olen Otile Hyundaisse mineku ammu andestanud

24.02

Anett Kontaveit: ei ütleks, et see ilus võit oli

24.02

Hardi Roosiorg sai motokrossi võistlusel Kuveidis kolmanda koha

24.02

Rein Taaramäe jätkab Rwanda velotuuril 14. kohal

24.02

Kuus ässa löönud Kontaveit võitis Läti esireketit ja pääses Dohas edasi Uuendatud

loetumad
24.02

Mäkinen presidendi vastuvõtul: olen Otile Hyundaisse mineku ammu andestanud

24.02

Kuus ässa löönud Kontaveit võitis Läti esireketit ja pääses Dohas edasi Uuendatud

22.02

Rasmus Kagge: kas autospordiliidu juhatus päriselt saab aru, mida nad otsustasid?

23.02

NHL-is kutsuti 42-aastane mees tribüünilt väravasse seisma

23.02

Eestil tuli EM-valikmängus tunnistada Itaalia paremust

23.02

Võimsa aja jooksnud Nurme: see ei ole tavaline, see on ime

23.02

Puhtalt lasknud Bö võitis karjääri kümnenda maailmameistritiitli

24.02

Vanessa Bryant kaebab hukkunud abikaasa kopteri operaatorfirma kohtusse

24.02

Hispaania korvpallikoondis kaotas EM-valiksarjas Poolale

24.02

Lakers alistas põnevusmängu järel Bostoni, Bucks tegi NBA ajalugu

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: