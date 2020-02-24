Kobe ja Gianna hukkusid helikopteriõnnetuses ligi kuu aega tagasi, 26. jaanuaril koos kuue teise reisija ja piloodiga. NBA legendiga tuli hüvasti jätma kümned tuhandeid fänne ja mitmed spordistaare. Üritusel esines Kobe ühe lemmiklooga ka Beyonce.

WATCH: Beyonce performs with choir at memorial honoring Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others killed in January helicopter crash https://t.co/9zOQDa3qKz pic.twitter.com/6IGB5rHcE2 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 24, 2020

Sabrina Ionescu, only hours before Oregon's game against Stanford later today, spoke at Kobe Bryant's memorial and spoke on how Gigi Bryant was the future for women's sports and how similar she was to her dad. pic.twitter.com/oc2kZ1ZyGa — Ethan Wyss (@WyssEthan22) February 24, 2020

"May you both rest In peace and have fun in heaven... until we meet again one day."



Vanessa Bryant at the memorial

of Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/kxcVmp0Aqn — The Cruz Show (@TheCruzShow) February 24, 2020

Vaata ärasaatmistseremoonia järele: