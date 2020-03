Rein Taaramäe pälvis 80-kilomeetrise soolosõidu järel parima ronija särgi

View this post on Instagram

Last day in TD Rwanda only 100km long but 2200m climbing with extreme +35C ???? Made 80km solo ride and reward was a climber jersey. Good to finish well but at the end all week was acbig disappointment, my preparation was not enough good, 2 hard stage races in EU and straight travel to Rwanda was not the best option. I arrived here already tired and not ready to race in high altitude(rwanda 1500-2500m above the sea level) all week my legs and body didn't cooperate. Yesterday was small 4km TT and it was like a rest day and one day easy was enough to feel good again. A lot of things to learn!. The good thing is I know that my shape is good, need only some rest ???? @teamtotaldirectenergie @rokacycling @maviccycling @prologoofficial @girocycling