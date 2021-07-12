FOTOD | Euroopa meister Itaalia naasis kodumaale

Jalgpalli EM
Itaalia jalgpallikoondis
Vaata galeriid
14 pilti
Jalgpalli EM

Pühapäeval teistkordselt jalgpalli Euroopa meistriks kroonitud Itaalia koondis eesotsas peatreener Roberto Mancini ja kapten Giorgio Chielliniga jõudis esmaspäeva hommikul Rooma.

Toimetaja: Siim Boikov

Samal teemal

vaata väravaid!

EM-i uudised

10:20

FOTOD | Euroopa meister Itaalia naasis kodumaale

02:04

FOTOD | EM-tiitel tõi Itaalia tänavatele võidujoovastuses inimesed

01:31

VIDEO | Itaalia mängijad krooniti Londoni öös Euroopa meistriteks

01:24

Itaalia alistas penaltiseeria järel Inglismaa ja tuli Euroopa meistriks Uuendatud

01:15

VIDEO | Donnarumma kerkis EM-finaali penaltiseerias Itaalia kangelaseks

01:12

VIDEO | Itaalia vastas Inglismaa kiirele avaväravale teisel poolajal

11.07

Jalgpalli EM-i ennustusmängu võitjad Uuendatud

11.07

Galerii: Fännid korraldasid Wembley staadionil finaali oodates möllu

11.07

Mitmel pool Eestis on jalgpalli EM-i finaalmängu ühisvaatamine

10.07

Euroopa meistri selgitavad Itaalia ja Inglismaa

10.07

Inglismaa koondise poolkaitsja finaali eel trennis ei olnud

10.07

Inglismaa jalgpalliliit sai fännide käitumise eest 30 000 eurot trahvi

08.07

EM-finaali vilistab esmakordselt hollandlane

08.07

Vastuolulise penalti teeninud Sterlingu arvates tegi kohtunik õige otsuse

08.07

Inglismaa koondise väravavaht püstitas uhke rekordi

08.07

VIDEO | Vastuoluline penalti viis Inglismaa esmakordselt EM-finaali

08.07

Raske võidu teeninud Inglismaa pääses teist korda suurturniiri finaali

07.07

Pique: penaltiseeriate süsteem on ebaaus

07.07

VIDEO | Itaalia - Hispaania mängu saatuse otsustas penaltiseeria

07.07

VIDEO | Itaalia ja Hispaania lõid normaalajal kumbki ühe värava

järelvaatamine

tabeliseisud

A
B
C
D
E
F
ARiik Vt Vk K P Koht

em-i lugude sari

viktoriin

A-alagrupp

b-alagrupp

c-alagrupp

d-alagrupp

e-alagrupp

f-alagrupp

sport.err.ee värsked uudised

10:20

FOTOD | Euroopa meister Itaalia naasis kodumaale

09:58

Emajõe ääres suplejaid valvav Eesti tippujuja: inimesed ülehindavad oma võimeid

09:17

Raul Must olümpiast: tundub mõistlik, et publikut ei lasta saalidesse

08:59

Jaapani kunstnik joonistas Eesti olümpiasportlased animekangelasteks

08:38

Milwaukee Bucks avas finaalseerias võiduarve

08:03

Saalijalgpalli Meistrite liiga eelturniir toimub Viimsis

02:04

FOTOD | EM-tiitel tõi Itaalia tänavatele võidujoovastuses inimesed

01:31

VIDEO | Itaalia mängijad krooniti Londoni öös Euroopa meistriteks

01:24

Itaalia alistas penaltiseeria järel Inglismaa ja tuli Euroopa meistriks Uuendatud

01:15

VIDEO | Donnarumma kerkis EM-finaali penaltiseerias Itaalia kangelaseks

01:12

VIDEO | Itaalia vastas Inglismaa kiirele avaväravale teisel poolajal

11.07

Kreida ja Grauberg Lepiku klubid kohtusid Rootsi esiliigas

11.07

Muhu Väina regatt sai pühapäeval stardipaugu Uuendatud

11.07

Jalgpalli EM-i ennustusmängu võitjad Uuendatud

11.07

Varik ja Kunnas võitsid Eesti meistrivõistluste etapil mõlemad sõidud

11.07

Peeter Olesk võitis hõbemedali ka standardpüstoli harjutuses Uuendatud

11.07

ETV spordisaade, 11. juuli

11.07

Galerii: Fännid korraldasid Wembley staadionil finaali oodates möllu

11.07

Mitmel pool Eestis on jalgpalli EM-i finaalmängu ühisvaatamine

11.07

Mäestlaskumise Eesti meistriteks krooniti Robert Johanson ja Maaris Meier

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: