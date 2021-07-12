FOTOD | Euroopa meister Itaalia naasis kodumaale
Pühapäeval teistkordselt jalgpalli Euroopa meistriks kroonitud Itaalia koondis eesotsas peatreener Roberto Mancini ja kapten Giorgio Chielliniga jõudis esmaspäeva hommikul Rooma.
JUST IN: Italy's football team arrives at Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome with cheering fans after winning the #Euro2020Final in London.— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 12, 2021
Gianluigi Donnarumma became the first goalkeeper to win player of the tournament at #Euro2020
https://t.co/xwjTT5rQ5h #ItalyEngland pic.twitter.com/DMc9UesT7Y
