Austria velotuuril hukkus Norra profirattur

Jalgrattasport
Küünal.
Küünal. Autor/allikas: Ülo Josing/ERR
Jalgrattasport

Järgmisel hooajal World Touri meeskonna Jayco AlUlaga liituma pidanud 25-aastane Norra rattur Andre Drege hukkus Austria velotuuril.

Korraldajate sõnul kukkus 25-aastane Drege laupäevasel velotuuri neljandal etapil Grossglöckneri mäelt laskudes ning arstidel ei õnnestunud tema elu päästa.

Etapi võitis olümpiavõitja Filippo Ganna (Ineos), ent auhinnatseremooniat ei toimunud ning Austria meedia sõnul ei ole veel kindel, kas velotuur jätkub. Üldarvestuses on liidriks Diego Ulissi (UAE).

Aalesundist pärit Drege esindas Team Coop - Repsoli meeskonda ning säras kevadel, kui teenis etapivõite nii Rhodosel kui hiljem Prantsusmaal. Järgmisel hooajal pidi norralane sõitma Austraalia World Touri võistkonna Team Jayco–AlUla ridades.

Toimetaja: Anders Nõmm

