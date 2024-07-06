Austria velotuuril hukkus Norra profirattur

Korraldajate sõnul kukkus 25-aastane Drege laupäevasel velotuuri neljandal etapil Grossglöckneri mäelt laskudes ning arstidel ei õnnestunud tema elu päästa.

Etapi võitis olümpiavõitja Filippo Ganna (Ineos), ent auhinnatseremooniat ei toimunud ning Austria meedia sõnul ei ole veel kindel, kas velotuur jätkub. Üldarvestuses on liidriks Diego Ulissi (UAE).

Aalesundist pärit Drege esindas Team Coop - Repsoli meeskonda ning säras kevadel, kui teenis etapivõite nii Rhodosel kui hiljem Prantsusmaal. Järgmisel hooajal pidi norralane sõitma Austraalia World Touri võistkonna Team Jayco–AlUla ridades.

The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist André Drege at the Tour of Austria.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/2VwKsFgPKZ — UCI (@UCI_cycling) July 6, 2024

We are heartbroken to learn the passing of our fellow colleague cyclist André Drege, who had a wonderful career ahead of him. We send our sincere condolences to his family and his team @TeamCoopRepsol — Intermarché-Wanty (@IntermarcheW) July 6, 2024