Kolm kõrgliigaklubi said kolmandas ringis üllatuskaotuse

Viimased kümmekond aastat välismaal, peamiselt Norras, klubijalgpalli mänginud Pavel Londak on alates jaanuarist Nõmme Kalju väravavaht. Mullu Trondheimi Rosenborgiga Norra meistriks ja karikavõitjaks tulnud 36-aastane Londak on õnnelik, et karjäär jätkub.