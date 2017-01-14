logo
Kolm kõrgliigaklubi said kolmandas ringis üllatuskaotuse

Millwall (Foto: Reuters/Scanpix)
Täna 19:26
Rubriik: Jalgpall

Inglismaa jalgpallikarikavõistluste kolmandas ringis pudenesid kõrgliigaklubid Bournemouth, Stoke City ja West Bromwich Albion konkurentsist.

Tänavu meistrisarjas Liverpooli ja Leicester City alistanud ning Arsenali ja Tottenham Hotspuriga viiki mänginud Bournemouth pidi võõrsil tunnistama kolmandal liigatasemel osaleva Millwalli 3:0 paremust. Stoke kaotas aga kodus 0:2 esiliigaklubile Wolverhampton Wanderersile ning West Bromwich 1:2 Derby Countyle.

Kolmes paaris olid vastamisi kõrgliigas kaasa löövad meeskonnad. Leicester sai Liverpoolis 2:1 jagu Evertonist, Hull City kodus 2:0 Swansea Cityst ning Sunderland ja Burnley tegid 0:0 viigi.

Tulemused:
Accrington Stanley (IV) - Luton Town (IV)               2:1
Barrow (V) - Rochdale (III)                             0:2
Birmingham City (II) - Newcastle United (II)            1:1
Blackpool (IV) - Barnsley (II)                          0:0
Bolton Wanderers (III) - Crystal Palace                 0:0
Brentford (II) - Eastleigh (V)                          5:1
Brighton & Hove Albion (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III)  2:0
Bristol City (II) - Fleetwood Town (III)                0:0
Everton - Leicester City                                1:2
Huddersfield Town (II) - Port Vale (III)                4:0
Hull City - Swansea City                                2:0
Ipswich Town (II) - Lincoln City (V)                    2:2
Millwall (III) - Bournemouth                            3:0
Norwich City (II) - Southampton                         2:2
Queens Park Rangers (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II)        1:2
Rotherham United (II) - Oxford United (III)             2:3
Stoke City - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II)               0:2
Sunderland - Burnley                                    0:0
Sutton United (V) - AFC Wimbledon (III)                 0:0
Watford - Burton Albion (II)                            2:0
West Bromwich Albion - Derby County (II)                1:2
Wigan Athletic (II) - Nottingham Forest (II)            2:0
Wycombe Wanderers (IV) - Stourbridge                    2:1
Manchester United - Reading (II)                        4:0
Toimetas
Ivo Dobkevitsch

