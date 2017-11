Endine golfi esinumber pöördus südameprobleemidega haiglasse

Well that wasn’t quite the finish to my year I had in mind!! Had some chest pain last night and into this morning & it kept getting worse. After some medical advice, I had to withdraw & was shipped off to the hospital to get my heart looked at. After 7 hours of tests all looks good with my heart thankfully ???????? A big thank you to the staff at the South East Georgia Brunswick hospital for taking good care of me. Time to put my feet up for a few weeks, recharge, regroup and get ready for a big 2018.

A post shared by lukedonald (@lukedonald) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:09pm PST