Joshua: promootorid on võimalikust matšist Furyga rääkinud

This is what's to come! The old champ coming back to fight a man who every1 thinks will ko me, same as Ali vs Forman the stylish Ali vs the mummy Forman! We all know what happens in this fight! I know you all got me whooped, but I will not lay down or be afraid of some muscles ???? & I have the mentality of a winner a man who has never lost a fight. A true champion coming back to claim his thrown, This is my era they are from my time, I must destroy them. AJ & Wilder I'm coming back for you pair my mission is seek & destroy the only thing on my mind is destruction who ever gets in my way will be dealt with accordingly. There's only 1 winner & that's the fans! Let's make the heavyweights great again, fight the best in the division, Fury= Lineal champ, Joshuar= Ibf-Ibo-wba Wilder= WBC. Parker= Wbo But to be fair Parker is only a young lad & is not on my radar he must gain experience & mature in to a big strong man. I hold my destiny in my own hands. May the best man win good luck everyone #letsgetthispartystarted 2018_2019 the world will see the best fights & see the true heavyweight king ???? recrowned .

A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT