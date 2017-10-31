sport

Joshua: promootorid on võimalikust matšist Furyga rääkinud

Poks
Profipoksi raskekaalu tiitlimatš Anthony Joshua ja Vladimir Klitško vahel
Profipoksi raskekaalu tiitlimatš Anthony Joshua ja Vladimir Klitško vahel
Poks

Möödunud nädala lõpus Carlos Takami alistanud ning IBF-i, WBA ja IBO meistrivööd säilitanud britt Anthony Joshua sõnul on tema ning endise raskekaalu maailmameistri Tyson Fury vaheline matš endiselt võimalik.

Möödunud aasta sügisel loobus aastaid kokaiini ja alkoholiga depressiooni vastu võidelda üritanud Fury vaimse tervise parandamise eesmärgil enda maailmameistritiitlitest, misjärel peatas Briti poksiliit tema litsentsi.

"Ma soovin talle parimat, sest me vajame teda taas ringis," sõnas Joshua eile Sky Sportsile. "Eddie [Hearn; poksipromootor] on Tysoniga rääkinud, teda toetanud ja proovinud tulevikuplaane luua. Eddie'l on õigus - promootorina oleks [võimalik matš] hea nii talle, minule kui inimestele, kes tahaksid näha mind ja Furyt poksiringis."

Fury on sotsiaalmeedias mitmel korral tagasitulekuplaane kinnitanud.

This is what's to come! The old champ coming back to fight a man who every1 thinks will ko me, same as Ali vs Forman the stylish Ali vs the mummy Forman! We all know what happens in this fight! I know you all got me whooped, but I will not lay down or be afraid of some muscles ???? & I have the mentality of a winner a man who has never lost a fight. A true champion coming back to claim his thrown, This is my era they are from my time, I must destroy them. AJ & Wilder I'm coming back for you pair my mission is seek & destroy the only thing on my mind is destruction who ever gets in my way will be dealt with accordingly. There's only 1 winner & that's the fans! Let's make the heavyweights great again, fight the best in the division, Fury= Lineal champ, Joshuar= Ibf-Ibo-wba Wilder= WBC. Parker= Wbo But to be fair Parker is only a young lad & is not on my radar he must gain experience & mature in to a big strong man. I hold my destiny in my own hands. May the best man win good luck everyone #letsgetthispartystarted 2018_2019 the world will see the best fights & see the true heavyweight king ???? recrowned .

A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on

Toimetaja: Anders Nõmm

tyson furyanthony joshua


