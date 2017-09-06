sport

USA tipprattur loobus ootamatult tippspordist ({{commentsTotal}})

Jalgrattasport
Andrew Talansky
Andrew Talansky Autor/allikas: AFP/Scanpix
Jalgrattasport

Cannondale-Drapaci meeskonnas sõitev USA rattur Andrew Talansky teatas ootamatult, et loobub 28-aastasena tippspordist.

"Pärast põhjalikku mõtlemist ja kaalutlusi olen otsustanud lõpetada karjääri profiratturina," vahendab Spordipartner Talansky sotsiaalmeedias välja käidud sõnu. "Jään igatsema meeskonnakaaslasi ja kamraade, kuid kõige rohkem hakkan puudust tundma fännidest."

Talansky on pälvinud karjääri vältel seitse esikohta, viimati võidutses ta California velotuuri etapil. Mulluse Vuelta lõpetas ta viiendana ja võitis 2014. aastal Critérium du Dauphiné mitmepäevasõidu.

After a great deal of thought and consideration, it is time to bring down the curtain on my career as a professional cyclist. It has been a truly incredible ride. I’ll miss my teammates and the camaraderie on and off the bike, but most of all I’m going to miss the fans. Few sports put its fans closer to the action, which is a large part of what makes pro cycling so special. Your support and encouragement, on good days and bad, has meant more to me than I can express. I’ve lived out a dream and I have Slipstream Sports and you, the fans, to thank for that. While this is the end of the road for my pro cycling career, it’s also a new beginning to follow my passion, and I look forward to sharing more soon. Until then, on behalf of myself and my family, thanks for seven great years.

A post shared by Andrew Talansky (@andrewtalansky) on

Toimetaja: Anders Nõmm

andrew talansky


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

sport.err.ee

kanepi edu new yorgis
SAMAL TEEMAL

Rocketsi superstaar annetab abivajajatele miljon dollarit

Alexandre Geniez

VIDEO | Kaks reeglit rikkunud ratturit saadeti Vueltalt koju

AG2R-La Mondiale saatis Vueltalt koju Alexandre Geniezi ja Nico Denzi, kes rikkusid 15. etapi käigus reegleid, hoides pikalt kinni tiimi saateautost. Mõlemad mehed kaotasid etapivõidu teeninud Miguel Angel Lopezile (Astana) rohkem kui 26 minutit.

Rio olümpiamängude lõputseremoonia

Rio olümpia korraldajaid süüdistatakse häälte ostmises

Brasiilia politsei teatas teisipäeval, et 2016. aasta Rio olümpia- ning paraolümpiamängude korraldusõiguste jagamise protsessi tagamaade uurimise raames on läbi otsitud Brasiilia olümpiakomitee ning OM-i korralduskomitee presidendi Carlos Nuzmani kodu.

TOIMETAJA VALIK
EESTI KOONDIS ALISTAS MM-VALIKMÄNGUS KÜPROSE
09:41
01:12
22:12
autoralli
korvpall
03.09

Sloveenia jätkab Doncici ja Dragici toel puhaste paberitega

03.09

Siim-Sander Vene viskas Reggio Emilia kasuks 13 punkti

03.09

VIDEO | EM-finaalturniiri päeva hetke pakkus Porzingis

03.09

Ameerika meistri selgitavad Argentina ja USA

02.09

Soome jäi napilt Sloveeniale alla, Leedu avas võiduarveUuendatud

jalgpall
tennis
Kaia Kanepi

Kanepi: raske uskuda, kuhu olen jõudnud!

Alles paar kuud tagasi pikalt vigastuspausilt naasnud ja nüüd US Openil veerandfinaali jõudnud endine Eesti esireket Kaia Kanepi (WTA 418.) oli võidu järel mõistagi üliõnnelik.

viimased uudised
lühiuudised
viimased uudised
16:09

USA tipprattur loobus ootamatult tippspordist

15:51

Tuulisel Saaremaal peeti surfislaalomi kolmas etapp

15:28

Norra imelaps on salaja Madridi Realiga lepingut pikendanud

15:03

Raul Must alustas edukalt uut klubihooaega

14:45

Eesti Kergejõustikuliidu kaudu saab osta Berliini EM-i fännisektori piletei

14:11

Ats Sõnajalg sai Riias kolmanda koha, Triin Jäädmaa oli neljas

13:51

Andy Murray jaoks on tänavune hooaeg ilmselt lõppenud

13:25

Kristjan Kangur naaseb kodumaale ja taasliitub Kalev/Cramoga

13:12

Jalgpallikoondise uustulnuk Martin Miller fännab Reinar Hallikut

12:39

Marten Männi sai Rahvusvahelise Veemoto Liidu toetuse peale

täna 23.00 etv-s
teleuudised
raadiouudised
03.09

Viktor Kirpu: noor vehkleja peaks kaks korda kuus kodust eemal võistlema

01.09

Musting võõrsilmängust: tulemus peaks ikka väga võrdne olema

01.09

Indrek Ruut: südames loodan, et Läti sekkub väga suurde mängu

01.09

Tõnis Sildaru tütre teisest kohast: ei osanud sellist tulemust oodata

30.08

Eesti curlinguvõistkond võitis talimängud Uus-MeremaalUuendatud

GALERIID
ülekanded ja saated
8. september kl 19.25

Jalgpalli Premium liiga: Nõmme Kalju FC – Tallinna FC Levadia

ERR Sport
12. september kl 19.55

Jalgpalli Premium liiga: Tallinna FC Flora – Nõmme Kalju FC

ETV2
15. september kl 19.25

Jalgpalli Premium liiga: Pärnu JK Vaprus – Tallinna FC Levadia

ETV2
22. september kl 19.25

Jalgpalli Premium liiga: FCI Tallinn – JK Narva Trans

ETV2
29. september kl 19.25

Jalgpalli Premium liiga: Tartu JK Tammeka – Nõmme Kalju FC

KUU PARIM
viktoriinid
tv10 olümpiastarti
Loetumad
08:06

Kanepi ja Keys kohtuvad veerandfinaalis ööl vastu neljapäevaUuendatud

05.09

Korvpalli EM: Läti alistas seni kõik mängud võitnud Venemaa, Leedu edasiUuendatud

05.09

Hyundai ootamatu lüke: hooaja kolmeks viimaseks etapiks palgati Mikkelsen

05.09

Hispaania jalgpallikoondis sai ajaloo suurima võõrsilvõidu

05.09

Kanepi: ma ei oodanud, et nii kiiresti hakkan võistlustel hästi mängima

05.09

Liverpooli kaitsja jääb vigastuse tõttu kuudeks eemale

05.09

USA tuli oma maailmajao korvpallimeistriks

05.09

Kanepi läheb kaheksa parema hulgas vastamisi noore ameeriklannaga

13:25

Kristjan Kangur naaseb kodumaale ja taasliitub Kalev/Cramoga

05.09

Soome tennisist jõudis USA lahtistel poolfinaali

videod
võrkpall
05.09

Eesti initsiatiivil arutatakse uue tugeva Euroopa võrkpalliliiga loomistUuendatud

04.09

Pärnu VK ja Tallinna Selver testisid vormi Soomes

04.09

Saksamaa andis lahingu, kuid Venemaa tuli taas Euroopa meistriks

02.09

Saksamaa võrkpallikoondis jõudis esimest korda EM-il finaaliUuendatud

02.09

Belgia võrkpallikoondis läheb täna järjekordset suurt skalpi võtma

kergejõustik
14:45

Eesti Kergejõustikuliidu kaudu saab osta Berliini EM-i fännisektori piletei

05.09

Pühapäeval selguvad Nurme ja Fostita Eesti meistrid maratonis

03.09

Nurme ja Fosti võitlesid Kahe Silla jooksul väsimusega

03.09

Kahe Silla jooksul võidutsesid Mukunga ja Tšernov

03.09

Olga Andrejeva võitis Soomes isikliku rekordiga maanteejooksu

vormel-1
03.09

Hamilton võidutses Itaalias ja tõusis MM-sarja üldliidriks

02.09

Monza kvalifikatsioonis kiireima aja sõitnud Hamilton möödus SchumacheristUuendatud

02.09

Itaalia GP vihmasel kolmandal treeningul said aja kirja seitse meestUuendatud

01.09

Massa võtab F1 karjääri järel ette elektrivormelid

01.09

F1 etapi teine vabatreening möödus tasavägiselt

jalgrattasport
16:09

USA tipprattur loobus ootamatult tippspordist

11:18

Kinnitati MM-il Bergenis Eestit esindav maanteerattakoondis

05.09

Vuelta viies mees loobus vaid 28-aastaselt profisõidust

05.09

Temposõidu võitnud Froome suurendas edu

05.09

VIDEO | Kaks reeglit rikkunud ratturit saadeti Vueltalt koju

lembitu kuuse 1950-2017
olümpialiikumine
05.09

Rio olümpia korraldajaid süüdistatakse häälte ostmises

01.09

EOK kinnitas toetusesaajate nimekirjad, loodi uus treenerite toetussüsteem

19.08

Eestisse saabusid spordiparuni lähisugulased

11.08

Saksamaa rahvusringhäälingud ikkagi näitavad olümpiamänge

09.08

GALERII | Pirital kohtusid Barcelona olümpiakangelased

tervisesport
29.08

Eesti suurima jooksusündmuseni on jäänud kümme päeva

29.08

Kahe Silla jooksul näeb Fosti, Nurme ja Mukunga heitlust

26.08

FOTOD | Tallinnas joosti 45. korda ümber Ülemiste järve

24.08

Jooks ümber Ülemiste järve toob jooksusõbrad unikaalsele ringile

24.08

Tallinna maraton toimub SEB nime all tänavu viimast korda

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.