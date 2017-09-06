USA tipprattur loobus ootamatult tippspordist

After a great deal of thought and consideration, it is time to bring down the curtain on my career as a professional cyclist. It has been a truly incredible ride. I’ll miss my teammates and the camaraderie on and off the bike, but most of all I’m going to miss the fans. Few sports put its fans closer to the action, which is a large part of what makes pro cycling so special. Your support and encouragement, on good days and bad, has meant more to me than I can express. I’ve lived out a dream and I have Slipstream Sports and you, the fans, to thank for that. While this is the end of the road for my pro cycling career, it’s also a new beginning to follow my passion, and I look forward to sharing more soon. Until then, on behalf of myself and my family, thanks for seven great years.

A post shared by Andrew Talansky (@andrewtalansky) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:47am PDT