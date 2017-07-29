Ogier ja Ingrassia täna Soomes ei stardi

Ogier' masin lendas reedel peetud neljandal kiiruskatsel kaardilugeja-poolse küljega vastu puud ja oli sunnitud katkestama. Ingrassia ei tundnud end pärast õnnetust hästi ja seetõttu otsutati ka täna mitte startiga. Küll aga ei kaotanud Ogier ega tema meeskond M-Sport lootust homme siiski rajale tulla.

ℹ In agreement with the organisers, we have retired Sebastien to allow Julien more time to recover. Hopefully they'll be back tomorrow. #WRC — M-Sport (@MSportLtd) July 29, 2017

In agreement with the organisers, we have retired for today to give Julien more time to recover and be more checked. 1/2#RallyFinland #WRC — Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) July 29, 2017