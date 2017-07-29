Soome ralli SS1
Ogier ja Ingrassia täna Soomes ei stardi
Autoralli MM-sarja valitsevad maailmameistrid Sebastien Ogier ja Julian Ingrassia kokkuleppel korraldajatega täna Soome etapil rajale ei tule, et anda eilses õnnetuses viga saanud kaardilugejale rohkem aega taastumiseks.
Ogier' masin lendas reedel peetud neljandal kiiruskatsel kaardilugeja-poolse küljega vastu puud ja oli sunnitud katkestama. Ingrassia ei tundnud end pärast õnnetust hästi ja seetõttu otsutati ka täna mitte startiga. Küll aga ei kaotanud Ogier ega tema meeskond M-Sport lootust homme siiski rajale tulla.
ℹ In agreement with the organisers, we have retired Sebastien to allow Julien more time to recover. Hopefully they'll be back tomorrow. #WRC— M-Sport (@MSportLtd) July 29, 2017
In agreement with the organisers, we have retired for today to give Julien more time to recover and be more checked. 1/2#RallyFinland #WRC— Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) July 29, 2017
Decision will be taken later whether or not we restart tomorrow @RallyFinland. Thank you all for your support. 2/2— Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) July 29, 2017
Toimetaja: Siim Boikov