Ogier ja Ingrassia täna Soomes ei stardi

Sebastien Ogier - Julien Ingrassia
Sebastien Ogier - Julien Ingrassia Autor/allikas: Reuters/Scanpix
Autoralli MM-sarja valitsevad maailmameistrid Sebastien Ogier ja Julian Ingrassia kokkuleppel korraldajatega täna Soome etapil rajale ei tule, et anda eilses õnnetuses viga saanud kaardilugejale rohkem aega taastumiseks.

Ogier' masin lendas reedel peetud neljandal kiiruskatsel kaardilugeja-poolse küljega vastu puud ja oli sunnitud katkestama. Ingrassia ei tundnud end pärast õnnetust hästi ja seetõttu otsutati ka täna mitte startiga. Küll aga ei kaotanud Ogier ega tema meeskond M-Sport lootust homme siiski rajale tulla.

Toimetaja: Siim Boikov

