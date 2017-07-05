Šoti suurklubi kaotas Euroopa liigas Luksemburgi neljandale meeskonnale

Avakohtumise kodus 1:0 võitnud Rangersi kukutasid edasisest konkurentsist Emmanuel Francoise' ning Sebastian Thilli väravad, Šoti klubi tabas kolmel korral Niederkorni väravaposti.

Luksemburgi klubi oli enne eilset löönud eurosarjades vaid ühe värava, võit Rangersi üle oli klubi ajaloo esimeseks triumfiks väljaspool koduliigat. Lõppenud hooajal saavutas Niederkorn saavutas Luksemburgi kõrgliigas neljanda koha.

Suurbritannias leidis ootamatu kaotus loomulikult palju kõlapinda:

Rangers have lost in the Europa League to Progres Niederkorn. If you haven't heard of them, they're from Glasgow #Rangers — Northern Monkey (@FootballEars) July 4, 2017

Best one of the night on the #rangers ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/F35QgXmo0o — Piarais Mac Alastair (@piarais91) July 4, 2017

Rangers have been dumped out of Europe by a team from a country that you could completely carpet, with underlay, for under £75. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) July 4, 2017

We’re going to need a bigger Internet #Rangers — Neal Rafferty (@Nealraff) July 4, 2017