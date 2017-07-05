Šoti suurklubi kaotas Euroopa liigas Luksemburgi neljandale meeskonnale ({{commentsTotal}})
Jalgpalli Euroopa liiga esimese kvalifikatsiooniringi suurimaks üllatajaks oli Luksemburgi klubi Niederkorni Progres, kes alistas kahe mängu kokkuvõttes Glasgow klubi Rangersi 2:1.
Avakohtumise kodus 1:0 võitnud Rangersi kukutasid edasisest konkurentsist Emmanuel Francoise' ning Sebastian Thilli väravad, Šoti klubi tabas kolmel korral Niederkorni väravaposti.
Luksemburgi klubi oli enne eilset löönud eurosarjades vaid ühe värava, võit Rangersi üle oli klubi ajaloo esimeseks triumfiks väljaspool koduliigat. Lõppenud hooajal saavutas Niederkorn saavutas Luksemburgi kõrgliigas neljanda koha.
Suurbritannias leidis ootamatu kaotus loomulikult palju kõlapinda:
Rangers have lost in the Europa League to Progres Niederkorn. If you haven't heard of them, they're from Glasgow #Rangers— Northern Monkey (@FootballEars) July 4, 2017
Best one of the night on the #rangers ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/F35QgXmo0o— Piarais Mac Alastair (@piarais91) July 4, 2017
Rangers have been dumped out of Europe by a team from a country that you could completely carpet, with underlay, for under £75.— Danny Baker (@prodnose) July 4, 2017
We’re going to need a bigger Internet #Rangers— Neal Rafferty (@Nealraff) July 4, 2017
???? It's only the 4th of July and #Rangers' manager is standing in a bush arguing with his own fans...— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 4, 2017
(???? @BenTheTim) pic.twitter.com/dFHMoEm208
July 4, 2017
Toimetaja: Anders Nõmm