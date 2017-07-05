sport

Šoti suurklubi kaotas Euroopa liigas Luksemburgi neljandale meeskonnale ({{commentsTotal}})

Glasgow Rangers
Glasgow Rangers
Jalgpall
Jalgpall

Jalgpalli Euroopa liiga esimese kvalifikatsiooniringi suurimaks üllatajaks oli Luksemburgi klubi Niederkorni Progres, kes alistas kahe mängu kokkuvõttes Glasgow klubi Rangersi 2:1.

Avakohtumise kodus 1:0 võitnud Rangersi kukutasid edasisest konkurentsist Emmanuel Francoise' ning Sebastian Thilli väravad, Šoti klubi tabas kolmel korral Niederkorni väravaposti.

Luksemburgi klubi oli enne eilset löönud eurosarjades vaid ühe värava, võit Rangersi üle oli klubi ajaloo esimeseks triumfiks väljaspool koduliigat. Lõppenud hooajal saavutas Niederkorn saavutas Luksemburgi kõrgliigas neljanda koha.

Suurbritannias leidis ootamatu kaotus loomulikult palju kõlapinda:

Toimetaja: Anders Nõmm

jalgpalli euroopa liigaglasgow rangers


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}. Logi välja
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Samal teemal

sport.err.ee

Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit alistas Wimbledonis esimese vastase kahes setis

Eesti esitennisist Anett Kontaveit (WTA 38.) alistas Wimbledoni tenniseturniiri naisüksikmängu avaringis 25-aastase hispaanlanna Lara Arruabarrena (WTA 52.) 6:2, 6:4.

Uuendatud: 20:11 
Roger FedererRoger Federer
Federer jõudis ajaloolise tähiseni läbi loobumisvõidu
Angelique KerberAngelique Kerber
Kerber nägi avaringis maailma 247. reketiga kurja vaeva
FCI TallinnFCI Tallinn
FCI Tallinna Meistrite liiga debüüt piirdus kahe kaotusega
Dmitri SkiperskiDmitri Skiperski
FCI Tallinna peatreeneri kohusetäitja: lootsime kiirele väravale
Glasgow RangersGlasgow Rangers
Šoti suurklubi kaotas Euroopa liigas Luksemburgi neljandale meeskonnale
Valga-Valka/Maks&Moorits peatreener Kristaps ZeidsigaValga-Valka/Maks&Moorits peatreener Kristaps Zeidsiga
Valga korvpalli eestvedaja: Läti pool on meile vastu tulnud

Valga korvpalli eestvedaja Margus Lepiku sõnul teeb klubi kõik selleks, et uuel hooajal mängida nii Eesti kui Läti liigas. Lõunanaabrite liigasse on võistkond juba üles antud.

Arnaud DemareArnaud Demare
Prantsusmaa velotuuri neljas etapp lõppes kukkumisega
Peter SaganPeter Sagan
VIDEO | Maailmameister Sagan diskvalifitseeriti Prantsusmaa velotuurilt
Timo SildTimo Sild
MM-il esikümnesse jooksnud Sild: andsin endast maksimumi
Kenny KivikasKenny Kivikas
MM-i 16. mees Kivikas: oleks saanud paremini
Kristo HeinmannKristo Heinmann
MM-i esikolmekümne mees Heinmann: olin valmis hullemaks
Jaht Katariina IIJaht Katariina II
Eesti jaht on avamerepurjetamise MM-il kahe etapi järel liider
Janno LigurJanno Ligur
Ligur: heal päeval on kõikidel etappidel võimalik poodiumile sõita
TOIMETAJA VALIK
Konstantin VassiljevKonstantin Vassiljev
Konstantin Vassiljev valis kindlama tuleviku ja Gliwice Piasti
Ott TänakOtt Tänak
VIDEO | Vaata, mis juhtus Tänakuga saatuslikul 21. katsel
Ott TänakOtt Tänak
Tänak "koduseintest": suur kummardus kõigi eestlaste ees
Saksamaa jalgpallikoondisSaksamaa jalgpallikoondis
Maailmajagude karikaturniiri võitis esimest korda Saksamaa
Uuendatud: 22:53 
Saksamaa jalgpallikoondis väravat tähistamasSaksamaa jalgpallikoondis väravat tähistamas
VIDEO | Vaata Saksamaale maailmajagude karika toonud väravat
KäsipallKäsipall
Eesti U-17 käsipallikoondis pääses EM-il alagrupist edasi
Eesti naiste korvpallikoondisEesti naiste korvpallikoondis
Selgusid naiste korvpallikoondise vastased EM-valiksarjas
Rasmus HaugasmägiRasmus Haugasmägi
Rasmus Haugasmägi: kuldselt särada on suurepärane
Kyle Hines (vasakul) võitluses Kim Tillie vastuKyle Hines (vasakul) võitluses Kim Tillie vastu
Endine Kanguri meeskonnakaaslane palgati Olympiakosesse
Kyle LowryKyle Lowry
Korvpalliliigas NBA on klubid rahakotiraudu avamas
Mati MäetaluMati Mäetalu
Delegatsiooni juht: Saaremaa pole kunagi nii hästi esinenud
Liis JohansonLiis Johanson
Eesti orienteerumiskoondislane loobus MM-i nimel töökohast Melbourne'is
autoralli
Sebastien Ogier
Sebastien Ogier: Tänak vääris poodiumikohta
Thierry NeuvilleThierry Neuville
Neuville vähendas Ogier'ga vahet, Tänak langes neljandaks
Jari-Matti LatvalaJari-Matti Latvala
Latvala: seis on nii pingeline, et kõik teevad vigu
Raul JeetsRaul Jeets
VIDEO | Ootamatu probleem rikkus Jeetsi ralli
korvpall
3x3 korvpalli Eesti meistrivõistluste etapp Rakveres3x3 korvpalli Eesti meistrivõistluste etapp Rakveres
Suvine 3x3 tänavakorvpall jätkub sel laupäeval Otepääl
Kaasani UnicsKaasani Unics
Kaasani Uniksi korvpallimeeskonda hakkab juhendama kreeklane
Rakvere Tarvas hooajal 2009/10Rakvere Tarvas hooajal 2009/10
Rakvere Tarvast välja kasvanud Viru Pull jäeti meistriliiga ukse taha
Carl EngströmCarl Engström
Tartu korvpallimeeskond palkas 216 sentimeetrit pika rootslase
Paul GeorgePaul George
Pacersi staar ei saanud oma tahtmist, Sabonis on vahetamas klubi
01.07
Stephen Curry sõlmib Warriorsiga rekordilise lepingu
01.07
Korvpalli noortekoondised tõid Nordic Cupilt kolm medalit
30.06
U-18 poisid jätkavad Nordic Cupil täiseduga
29.06
Frank Elegar liigub ühest Venemaa tippklubist teise
29.06
Tehing tehtud! Rockets andis Chris Pauli eest vastu seitse mängijat
jalgpall
Henrik Ojamaa
Ojamaa viibib testimisel Rootsi kõrgliigaklubi juures
Kohtunik Roomer Tarajev ja Marek KaljumäeKohtunik Roomer Tarajev ja Marek Kaljumäe
UEFA määras Eesti ametnikud kahele Euroopa liiga mängule
Siim LutsSiim Luts
Arstlikus kontrollis käinud Luts operatsiooni ei vaja
Lõuna-Korea jalgpallikoondisLõuna-Korea jalgpallikoondis
Sakslase teenetest loobunud Lõuna-Korea panustab kohalikule spetsialistile
Saalijalgpall ehk futsalSaalijalgpall ehk futsal
Euroopa saalijalgpalli ootab ees mitu olulist uuendust
Ken KallasteKen Kallaste
VIDEO | Kallaste lõi Saksamaa tippklubi võistkonnale värava
Marcelo DiazMarcelo Diaz
Jämedalt eksinud Tšiili kaitsja: täna ma kannatan jalgpalli tõttu
tennis
Lara ArruabarrenaLara Arruabarrena
Kontaveidi vastane: agressiivsem mängija võidab

Eesti esireket, maailma edetabelis 38. kohal paiknev Anett Kontaveit alustab täna Wimbledoni tenniseturniiri hispaanlanna Lara Arruabarrena vastu.

Simona HalepSimona Halep
Halep alustas Wimbledoni murul kindlalt, Ostapenko ja Cibulkova olid hädas
Uuendatud: 03.07
Rafael NadalRafael Nadal
Nadal vastasele sõnaõigust ei andnud, suurfavoriit Wawrinka pakkis reketid
Uuendatud: 03.07
Juan Martin del PotroJuan Martin del Potro
Del Potro: hea näha, et "suur nelik" on jätkuvalt vormis
viimased uudised
Frank ErvinFrank Ervin
Narva-Jõesuu Fun etapi võitjad on Ervin, Aulik ja Viiding
Mootorrataste ringrajasõitMootorrataste ringrajasõit
Motoringraja meistrivõistlustel osalevad üle mitme aasta verinoored sõitjad
Aet SüvariAet Süvari
ETV spordisaade, 4. juuli
FuriosaFuriosa
Eesti meeskond võitis Läänemere suurima purjevõistluse Gotland Runt
Olav LundanesOlav Lundanes
Taas maailmameistriks kroonitud Lundanes: tavarada on mu lemmikdistants
Katjuša-Alpecini ratturidKatjuša-Alpecini ratturid
Katjuša-Alpecin avaldab lähiajal lepingu pikendajate nimed
Annika RihmaAnnika Rihma
Annika Rihma sai kodusel MM-il 20. koha
Martin Leok (vasakul) ja Priit Biene stardiootel.Martin Leok (vasakul) ja Priit Biene stardiootel.
Eestlased pidid Balti karikaetapil lõunanaabri paremust tunnistama
Pealkiri
Pealkiri
MM-valiksari
Katari jalgpallikoondis
Katar sai Aasias jagu Lõuna-Koreast, mõlemad võivad jääda juhendajata
premium liiga
Dmitri Skiperski
Infoneti eurolahingusse viiv Skiperski: A-litsents mul on, midagi ma tean
jalgpalliuudised
09:14
Šoti suurklubi kaotas Euroopa liigas Luksemburgi neljandale meeskonnale
04.07
Ojamaa viibib testimisel Rootsi kõrgliigaklubi juures
04.07
UEFA määras Eesti ametnikud kahele Euroopa liiga mängule
04.07
FCI Tallinna peatreeneri kohusetäitja: lootsime kiirele väravale
04.07
FCI Tallinna Meistrite liiga debüüt piirdus kahe kaotusega
04.07
Arstlikus kontrollis käinud Luts operatsiooni ei vaja
04.07
Sakslase teenetest loobunud Lõuna-Korea panustab kohalikule spetsialistile
04.07
Saksamaa koondislane lahkus Dortmundi Borussiast
04.07
Kaasik videosüsteemist: see pole võluvitsake, mis kõik perfektseks muudab
04.07
Euroopa saalijalgpalli ootab ees mitu olulist uuendust
sport.err.ee uudised
09:14
Šoti suurklubi kaotas Euroopa liigas Luksemburgi neljandale meeskonnale
08:36
Valga korvpalli eestvedaja: Läti pool on meile vastu tulnud
08:10
Eesti jaht on avamerepurjetamise MM-il kahe etapi järel liider
04.07
Ojamaa viibib testimisel Rootsi kõrgliigaklubi juures
04.07
Narva-Jõesuu Fun etapi võitjad on Ervin, Aulik ja Viiding
04.07
Suvine 3x3 tänavakorvpall jätkub sel laupäeval Otepääl
04.07
Motoringraja meistrivõistlustel osalevad üle mitme aasta verinoored sõitjad
04.07
UEFA määras Eesti ametnikud kahele Euroopa liiga mängule
04.07
FCI Tallinna peatreeneri kohusetäitja: lootsime kiirele väravale
04.07
ETV spordisaade, 4. juuli
04.07
Federer jõudis ajaloolise tähiseni läbi loobumisvõidu
04.07
Eesti U-17 käsipallikoondis pääses EM-il alagrupist edasi
04.07
FCI Tallinna Meistrite liiga debüüt piirdus kahe kaotusega
04.07
VIDEO | Maailmameister Sagan diskvalifitseeriti Prantsusmaa velotuurilt
04.07
Eesti meeskond võitis Läänemere suurima purjevõistluse Gotland Runt
04.07
Anett Kontaveit alistas Wimbledonis esimese vastase kahes setis Uuendatud
04.07
Prantsusmaa velotuuri neljas etapp lõppes kukkumisega
04.07
VAATA UUESTI | Orienteerumise MM-il jagati medaleid tavarajal
04.07
Taas maailmameistriks kroonitud Lundanes: tavarada on mu lemmikdistants
04.07
MM-i esikolmekümne mees Heinmann: olin valmis hullemaks
loetumad
09:14
Šoti suurklubi kaotas Euroopa liigas Luksemburgi neljandale meeskonnale
08:36
Valga korvpalli eestvedaja: Läti pool on meile vastu tulnud
08:10
Eesti jaht on avamerepurjetamise MM-il kahe etapi järel liider
04.07
Ojamaa viibib testimisel Rootsi kõrgliigaklubi juures
04.07
Narva-Jõesuu Fun etapi võitjad on Ervin, Aulik ja Viiding
04.07
Suvine 3x3 tänavakorvpall jätkub sel laupäeval Otepääl
04.07
Motoringraja meistrivõistlustel osalevad üle mitme aasta verinoored sõitjad
04.07
UEFA määras Eesti ametnikud kahele Euroopa liiga mängule
04.07
FCI Tallinna peatreeneri kohusetäitja: lootsime kiirele väravale
04.07
ETV spordisaade, 4. juuli