Vigastustega võidelnud Leedu korvpallitäht lõpetas 31-aastasena karjääri

That's it. Time to hang them up. Time to finally listen to my body. No more painkillers, no more surgeries, no more struggling to get out of bed in the morning. I always told myself that when it's not fun anymore, when it's not a passion for me anymore - it's time to go. I love basketball and I loved playing this sport. It's amazing how much basketball has given me, how many places it has taken me to, how many great relationships it has formed and how many friends I have made. And I am very grateful for that. I do believe that all endings are followed by the new beginnings and I'm excited to see what's next ????????

A post shared by Martynas Pocius (@mpocius) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:28am PDT