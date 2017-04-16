sport

Manchester City möödus Liverpoolist ({{commentsTotal}})

Manchester City
Manchester City Autor: Reuters/Scanpix
Jalgpall
Jalgpall

Inglismaa kõrgliigas teenis eile kolm punkti tabelis Liverpoolist mööda kolmandaks kerkinud Manchester City, kes alistas võõrsil Southamptoni 3:0 (55. Vincent Kompany, 77. Leroy Sane, 80. Sergio Agüero).

Liverpool võib aga juba täna kolmanda koha taastada, sest võõrsil mängitakse West Bromwich Albioniga. Veel kohtuvad Manchester United - Chelsea.

Päeva esimeses mängus oli Tottenham Hotspur saanud jagu Bournemouthist 4:0. Kodus 12. mängu järjest võitnud Tottenhami väravad lõid Mousa Dembele 16., Son Heung-Min 19., Harry Kane 48. ja Vincent Janssen 90.+2. minutil.

Tulemused: Southampton - Manchester City 0:3, Sunderland - West Ham United 2:2, Stoke City - Hull City 3:1, Everton - Burnley 3:1, Watford - Swansea City 1:0, Crystal Palace - Leicester City 2:2, Tottenham Hotspur - Bournemouth 4:0.

Tabeliseis: 1. Chelsea 75 punkti (31-st mängust), 2. Tottenham Hotspur 71 (32), 3. Manchester City 64 (32), 4. Liverpool 63 (32), 5. Everton 57 (33), 6. Manchester United 57 (30), 7. Arsenal 54 (30), 8. West Bromwich Albion 44 (32).

Toimetaja: Siim Boikov

liverpool fcmanchester cityinglismaa jalgpalli kõrgliiga


